Wilkes-Barre police searching for grocery store thief

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking for the suspect in a theft that occurred at a local grocery store.

Police say the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Wegmans on Highland Park Boulevard last week.

In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen taking the wallet right from the victims shopping cart.

Police say the male suspect later attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at a Target, but the transaction was declined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.