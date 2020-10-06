Wilkes-Barre police looking for missing woman

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old woman, according to their Facebook.

Carol Czarnecki was reported missing by her brother. He last had contact with her about 6-weeks-ago. He found out she had recently been evicted from her Wilkes-Barre apartment. He believes she may be living in a grey/silver Nissan Versa.

Czarnecki is approximately 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds. Police say she suffers from mental issues.

If anyone has any information about Czarnecki you are asked to contact Wilkes-Barre City Police (570) 208-4200 option 6. If you should see her, call 911.