Wilkes-Barre police looking for car that tried luring underage girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that is suspected of attempting to lure a young girl into it on Friday.

In a statement released by police, they say that the juvenile was walking along North Street on Friday around 3:30 PM when the vehicle pictured above attempted to lure her into it.

The suspect is described as a male of Indian descent between the ages of 25-30, with no facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wilkes-Barre City Police.