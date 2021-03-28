Wilkes-Barre Police conducting an investigation after one man was shot

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Detective Division is investigating an aggravated assault that left one man shot.

Police respond to 70 block of Lloyds Lane around 11:30 P.M. Saturday, to the report of a shooting.

According to law enforcement once arriving on scene, police discovered the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police state, the investigation revealed that there was a gathering of people at the address including the victim. A witness said that the suspect and victim were in a front room where several people were located.

At some point in time, a shot was fired from a weapon displayed by the unknown suspect striking the victim in the torso. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Medics transported the victim to a local medical facility for treatment, his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division Detective Mathew Stash 570-208-0911 or Detective Christopher Maciejczyk 570-208-4228.