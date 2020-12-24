Wilkes-Barre Police arrest ‘The Grinch’ on theft charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a post to their Facebook Page, Wilkes-Barre Police announced the arrest of the fictional ‘Grinch’ character in an effort to spread holiday cheer.

According to the arrest report, police received calls about several stolen Christmas presents throughout the Diamond City around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police tell Eyewitness News Chief Coffay made a call to Santa Claus to assist in the investigation and “in the blink of an eye” Santa located the Grinch in the area of Public Square and took him into custody without incident.

The Grinch was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of Christmas presents at the time of his arrest.

The Grinch was arraigned by Magistrate Tom Malloy and is currently being held at the North Pole without bail.

Police say all the gifts will be returned by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he travels the world, and the Wyoming Valley to give presents to all the good boys and girls.