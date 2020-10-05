Wilkes-Barre man wanted on child rape charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are searching for a suspect accused in a disturbing case of child rape.

Officers were called to Coal Street early Saturday morning where a 12-year-old girl reported that she had been raped. According to court papers, the suspect was still asleep in her bed when officials arrived.

Police say the man, identified as Barrkim Tyreaf Stallings became verbally abusive and refused to answer questions after being woken up by officers.

During a forensic interview, the victim reported that she was home with her sister while their mom was working when Stalling arrived at the home at 2:00 a.m. Stallings had been asked to leave, the victim reported, but returned at some point before coming into the bedroom and falling onto the girl’s bed.

The victim says she was raped by Stallings who fell asleep on top of her after the act. Police paperwork states the girl was “frozen in uncertainty until she heard her mother returning home.”

A medical examination revealed that the girl was assaulted to some degree.

Stallings had been known to officers following a number of other crimes. Detectives tell Eyewitness News they believe he may still be in the Wyoming Valley area.

He is facing a number of felony charges including forcible rape of a victim less than 13.