Wilkes-Barre man arrested after shooting into neighbor’s home “on purpose”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre police say they have taken an already wanted man into custody after he fired a gun into a neighboring home apparently on purpose.

According to police paperwork, officers were called to a home on Andover Street where a man noticed a bullet hole in his kitchen window. Police say they found evidence that a bullet entered through the window, through the curtain, striking the kitchen table, and eventually fell on the floor near the man’s refrigerator. They traced the trajectory of the bullet to a neighboring home.

During the investigation, police say Charles Baldrica came out of the home from which the bullet appeared to have come from and admitted to shooting the gun. He allegedly said he shot into the residence “on purpose” to get someone to call the police. Officers say Baldrica told them that if the police showed up, he would turn himself in.

Baldrica had been wanted by state police and is unable to own a firearm because of previous convictions.

Baldrica was taken into custody on a number of charges including felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm. He remains behind bars, unable to post $75,000 bail.