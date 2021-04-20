Wilkes-Barre maintains steady course in vaccination effort

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The COVID-19 vaccine effort is on a steady course in the Diamond City, and with eligibility and different programs going on, it’s wide open for many to book an appointment.

While appointments are opening and available, many who live in public housing in Wilkes-Barre wouldn’t be able to take advantage of those opportunities.

City Health Department Director Henry Radulski says he’s been keeping an eye on the vaccine rollout across the nation and the commonwealth and notes the department has been fortunate enough to continue the vaccination mission. The trend of vaccine hesitancy isn’t one they have encountered in their efforts thus far.

“Public health actually is community health. And community health is getting to the community, getting to the residents where they are, where there’s a need.” Radulski said. “Many of them are 65-plus (years of age) and they know that it’s for their own benefit to protect them and their loved ones.”

The health department and the housing authority are heading out today to two high rises, mineral springs, and the boulevard to give out the first doses of the Moderna vaccines.

Raduslki says the health department alone has been able to vaccinate roughly 10,000 people in the Diamond City and the surrounding area, but that’s only a start on the way back to normalcy.

