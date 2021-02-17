Wilkes-Barre extends 2021 property tax deadline

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown announced a 30-day extension for the payment of 2021 Wilkes-Barre City property taxes.
The last date to pay your property taxes, in full-face amount, will now be June 4, 2021. The original date was May 5, 2021.
The last day for payments is as follows:
- Friday, April 2, 2021 1st Installment due: Last day to pay the City Property Taxes in the 1% Discount Amount
- Saturday, April 3, 2021 to Friday, June 4, 2021 City Property Taxes due in the Face Amount
- Thursday, May 6, 2021 2nd Installment Due
- Friday, June 4, 2021 3rd Installment Due; Last day to pay the City Property taxes in the Face Amount
- Saturday, June 6, 2021 City Property Taxes now due in the 15% Penalty Amount
- Tuesday, July 6, 2021 4th Installment Due
- Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Last Day to Pay 2021 City Property Taxes
