Wilkes-Barre extends 2021 property tax deadline

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown announced a 30-day extension for the payment of 2021 Wilkes-Barre City property taxes.

The last date to pay your property taxes, in full-face amount, will now be June 4, 2021. The original date was May 5, 2021.

The last day for payments is as follows:

  • Friday, April 2, 2021 1st Installment due: Last day to pay the City Property Taxes in the 1% Discount Amount
  • Saturday, April 3, 2021 to Friday, June 4, 2021 City Property Taxes due in the Face Amount
  • Thursday, May 6, 2021 2nd Installment Due
  • Friday, June 4, 2021 3rd Installment Due; Last day to pay the City Property taxes in the Face Amount
  • Saturday, June 6, 2021 City Property Taxes now due in the 15% Penalty Amount
  • Tuesday, July 6, 2021 4th Installment Due
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Last Day to Pay 2021 City Property Taxes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos