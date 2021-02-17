Wilkes-Barre extends 2021 property tax deadline

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown announced a 30-day extension for the payment of 2021 Wilkes-Barre City property taxes.

The last date to pay your property taxes, in full-face amount, will now be June 4, 2021. The original date was May 5, 2021.

The last day for payments is as follows: