Wilkes-Barre death ruled homicide

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a home on Matson Avenue.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The death of a Luzerne County resident has been ruled a homicide by police.

The body of Brittney Reynolds, 26, of Wilkes-Barre was found Friday morning during a welfare check conducted by police at her Matson Street home.

An autopsy conducted by the Luzerne County Coroner on Sunday concluded that the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wilkes-Barre Police at 570-208-4225 .

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.