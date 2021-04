WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eyewitness News has confirmed with Wilkes-Barre City Police Department that one woman was shot in Wilkes-Barre.

Police were called to the location of 49 South Sherman Street just before 4 A.M Sunday morning.





According to police, one victim, a female, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Wilkes-Barre general hospital.

No word on the woman’s condition at this time. We will update you with the latest information as the investigation continues.