Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center closed after positive coronavirus case

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center has closed following a positive case of coronavirus.

A post on the Crestwood School District Facebook page states that the center is closed due to a “COVID-19 situation”.

This closure comes shortly after the announcement of a staff member contracting the virus.

A source tells Eyewitness News that a letter sent out to staff and faculty indicated that there was only one known positive case at this time.

The center will be on a full virtual schedule until October 19th.