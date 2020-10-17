Wilkes-Barre Area School District is moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Wilkes-Barre School District Office Generic_-7109706233378420113

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre Area School District students will be moving to full virtual classes due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Costello released a statement, via the district’s website, confirming two to four positive cases in multiple school buildings, within a fourteen-day period.

The district is following the Department of Education recommendations to move to online school sessions beginning on Monday, October 19.

In-person classes will be scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos