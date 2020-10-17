Wilkes-Barre Area School District is moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre Area School District students will be moving to full virtual classes due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Costello released a statement, via the district’s website, confirming two to four positive cases in multiple school buildings, within a fourteen-day period.

The district is following the Department of Education recommendations to move to online school sessions beginning on Monday, October 19.

In-person classes will be scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 4.