Why colder months tend to see stronger winds

WBRE/WYOU-TV — Many of us might have noticed some stronger wind gusts this Thursday, but did you know this time of year we start to see some of our strongest wind gusts as we head into autumn and winter?

During these months, we tend to have areas of low pressure, for example, that slide up the northeast coast and usually intensify. The pressure within the storm drops, which is why we call it ‘low pressure’.

If there is an area of high pressure nearby, this is what meteorologists call a “pressure gradient”, or a difference between two areas of opposite air pressure.

On weather maps, we look for isobars that are packed close together, which signify to meteorologists that winds will likely be gusty.

When we look at streamlines on a weather map, or arrows indicating the direction and intensity of the wind, we can see how the pressure gradient works to provide stronger winds.

This time of year, some trees are starting to drop their leaves, while others still have theirs attached.

Fortunately, this year, we don’t have to worry about snow just yet, but some power companies do worry that trees with their leaves still attached combined with stronger winds could cause trees to knock down power lines and transformer boxes on nearby poles.

“If you have heavy winds with wet leaves or even when snow comes down, that could cause trees to fall on our power lines, so that’s more of a direct impact,” Don Brominsky, UGI Spokesperson, said.