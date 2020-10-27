White Haven Center reports first resident case of COVID-19

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The White Haven Center, a state facility for people with intellectual disabilities, has reported at least one case of COVID-19 among residents.

According to data published by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, there are “less than 5” cases of the disease among the 100 residents. This is the first time the White Haven Center reported more than 0 cases.

Among the 370 staff at the center, 14 have had COVID-19 including 9 who are currently positive.

White Haven Center is slated to close in 2022 after the announcement by Governor Tom Wolf in August of 2019. State officials say residents would be better served in private facilities but the motion to close the center is being challenged.