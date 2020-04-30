White Haven Center officials call for more COVID-19 testing

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has posed grave challenges, especially for those in long-term care facilities.

Those who work at the White Haven Center are faced with unique challenges in their day-to-day care even before COVID-19. The board of trustees at the White Haven Center are calling for more testing in an already fragile environment. The long-term care facility is actively trying to stay ahead of the virus to avoid catastrophe.

“Four out of 10 deaths that have occurred that are attributed to COVID have occurred in long-term care facilities, all types,” Gregory Smith, a member of the White Haven Center Board of Trustees, said.

Many nursing homes and intermediate care facilities like the White Haven Center face an even larger uphill battle when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. The center treats those with physical and mental disabilities, which makes social distancing and necessary precations that much more difficult.

“They have co-occurring morbitities,” Smith explained in an interview with Eyewitness News. “It’s not just their age, but many of them cannot speak. They don’t have traditional communication skills.”

That means they couldn’t tell employees if they felt ill or were starting to feel the symptoms of the virus. Tom Kashatus is on the board of trustees as well as a father to a resident and a guardian of three others at White Haven Center.

Both he and Smith are looking to get more antibody testing for a better measure of precaution hoping to get ahead, instead of waiting for one patient to fall gravely ill and start a fatal domino effect.

“We’re in a situation now where they’re trying to start testing everybody so they can get the data documented and know where this is all going to be heading in the future,” Kashatus said.

In the meantime, safety measures have been stepped up at the center. Workers and servers are monitored daily by temperature and blood oxygen levels. While the board applauds the effort, they say the novel virus is still a dangerous unknown that needs to be dealt with proactively.

“It only takes one or two people to come down with it; even a worker, God forbid, who could then infect 100 or more people,” Smith said.

Members of the board tell Eyewitness News that for their risk level, only six people have been tested. One of those was a worker who tested positive back in early March and luckily did not infect anyone else.

The disabilities make transport to somewhere like the Mohegan Sun Arena testing site nearly impossible and so the thought is that perhaps a mobile team could test centers like White Haven for antibodies. But that is merely the request at this point.

While there haven’t been any positive cases in patients at the center, there has been a higher mortality rate at White Haven. It’s something the board says brings even more urgency to their call for testing.