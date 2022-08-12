EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week.

While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will work just fine.

“Yes we got one last night. The woman who donated, their child is getting a new one today so the timing was perfect and she said we can use it as long as we need. And we are actually getting a new one Monday morning from someone else whose son didn’t fit into it. And while those are not custom fit for him they will work for the time being,” said Colleen Stipeck.

Mikey’s wheelchair was reported stolen Wednesday when the family left it outside to try after it got wet during his brother’s football practice Tuesday.

Mikey’s family filed a police report with Pennsylvania State Police. There is no word at this time on any arrests made in the case.