What’s Responsible For Fall Foliage?

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY— We look forward to it every year– the leaves changing across Pennsylvania during the fall. But what causes the leaves to change in the first place? It turns out the answer lies, in part, in the weather, and the climate.

Plants use chlorophyll, which is pigmented green, during the process of photosynthesis– where they derive their own energy, partially, from the sun.

However, due to the earth’s natural tilt, the northern hemisphere sees continuously less sunlight between the Summer and Winter Solstices. With less sunlight to process, there is less use for chlorophyll, and, eventually, chlorophyll breaks down.

As does its green pigment, revealing brighter colors underneath. Those colors range from bright oranges, to mellow yellows, with a few shades of brown in between.

When it comes to the brilliant reds that complete the painting, it’s a matter of the weather.

“So that red pigment is actually something that’s produced in the leaves called anthocyanins,” environmental educator, Matt Giambra, told Eyewitness News.

Those anthocyanins make themselves present after a particularly cold couple of days. So, if you’re rooting for a prettier picture, you’re, in turn, rooting for a cold spurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

3-Day Forecast

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos