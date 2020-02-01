What to watch for in Pennsylvania governor’s budget proposal

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s sixth budget proposal is coming out Tuesday, and the Democrat is expected to seek more money for education and emphasize the urgency of addressing student-loan debt and cleaning up lead and asbestos in schools.

The plan could exceed $35 billion. Many details remain under wraps, although the governor’s office has rolled out some features.

Wolf himself said his spending blueprint for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1 would hold the line on taxes and contain “no surprises.”

Wolf is generally hemmed in by the Legislature’s Republican majorities, which have blocked his most expansive proposals.