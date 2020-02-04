What to expect: Back and forth weather week

EYEWITNESS WEATHER FORECAST (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We have quite a back and forth weather pattern ahead of us for the rest of this week, and it all gets put into motion today.

Clouds and rain showers have worked their way back into today, but it remains mild with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Colder air will return tonight with temperatures dropping to near 30 by Wednesday morning. With the colder air working its way back in, we’re expecting a brief changeover to a wintry mix in some spots through the morning commute Wednesday. We’ll need to watch for a few slick spots in the morning, especially in higher elevations.

We’ll dry out Wednesday afternoon, but the clouds will stick around. It will also be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s for the day.

Another storm system with slide north into our area overnight on Wednesday. With the colder air already in place we’ll start off with a wintry and icy mix Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Expect impacts to our morning commute Thursday.

Warmer air will then work its way back in for the remainder of Thursday with temperatures back in the upper 40s. It’s at this point we’ll transition back over to periods of off and on rain, some of which could come down heavy overnight Thursday.

As the storm system moves out of our area Friday morning, colder air will wrap around the back side and try and give us one last changeover to snow for Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will fight to get back near 40 and then we’ll lock back into the 30s for the weekend.