What makes a Snow Day

(WBRE/WYOU) Many school districts will likely be cancelling school tomorrow.

But most people don’t understand what goes into making that tough call. Superintendents have to look at every aspect and make sure its the right decision.

“It’s definitely a pressure but I have to make the call by 5:50 to make sure that nobody is caught on the roads,” said Mountain View School District’s Superintendent Karen Voigt.

Voigt says a lot goes into making the safest decision. In order to do that she calls other area superintendents, townships road masters and PennDot.

“Even if you lived in Susquehanna County the geography is so varied and the weather that you just want a good picture of what’s going on in the country,” said Voigt.

PennDot District 4 Spokesman, James May says “they want information from us where are the plows, what are you seeing out there? So it really is a cooperation effort and that’s the purpose of our incident command center.”

May says they not only try to accommodate schools but businesses and especially hospitals as well. Superintendent Voigt says she will be keeping an eye on the Eyewitness Weather teams to see whether students will have a delay or day off.

Probably be some chatter on texting with the superintendents to what it will look like and what the possibilities,” said Voigt.

