SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — West Scranton High School has dismissed students at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday due to an animal in the school.
According to a message from principal Robert DeLuca, school was being dismissed as a precautionary measure.
Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan confirms animal control and the PA Game Commission are searching for a bobcat in the building.
McTiernan tells Eyewitness News an alarm went off in the school on Sunday. They checked security cameras and saw a bobcat on third floor and in the cafeteria.
School was canceled Tuesday and depending on if they find it, they will determine later if school will be canceled Wednesday.
“We have contacted animal control and the PA Game Commission and we are awaiting further instructions,” DeLuca said in the statement.
“Unfortunately, tonight’s National Honor Society Program is postponed and will be rescheduled,” the statement also read.
We will bring you more details on this story as they become available.
- Police investigate video showing officer stomping on man’s leg in Alabama gas station
- Scranton man reported missing by police
- West Scranton High School dismisses early due to bobcat in building
- Man returns Bob Dylan album to Ohio library 48 years late
- Electric costs to increase between 2% and 30%, PUC reminds customers