Mother in custody for a child abandonment investigation in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mother is in custody as the West Pittston Police Department investigates a child abandoned on Halloween Night.

Around 7:48 PM Saturday evening, West Pittston Police responded to a report of an abandoned juvenile.

According to authorities, a four-year-old female was located on the corner of Delaware and 4th Street in West Pittston.

At the time of the incident police asked the public for help in locating the identity of the female.

West Pittston Police Department reported early Sunday morning that the child’s mother is now in police custody.

The identity of the mother has not been released, and the investigation is currently ongoing.