West Pittson is at risk for possible flooding

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In West Pittston, the flooding from the Susquehanna River can get pretty bad, especially on Susquehanna avenue adjacent to the river.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the river is certainly higher than it normally should be. Some of the land next to the river is beginning to show signs of flooding, and the current obviously very strong.

However, the people who live in this community are cautious and prepared, especially after the flood in 2011 where many homes and properties were severely damaged.

“There isn’t much that we can do in our location, actually, on our Luzerne avenue property, we’re not really in a serious flood threat zone, although, our entire basement was filled last year. I think these folks have been through it, these people that have lived here have been here for many years, most of them, and I think they’re prepared and equipped and, probably since 2011, have made adjustments in the construction and the movement of some of their personal items,” said Ron Faust

We will be monitoring this for you as the Susquehanna River is right on the border of what is considered to be major flooding.

Mike Gilbert, Eyewitness News