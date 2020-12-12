West Penn Diner remains open as new restriction orders take place

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local diner decides to keep doors open for indoor dining, against the Governor’s new restrictions.

It’s the first-day when Governor Wolf’s new COVID-19 restrictions are in effect – including a restriction on indoor dining.

However, some restaurant and diner owners are defying the restriction and remaining open, like West Penn Diner owner Walter Zlomsowitch.

The diner is quite busy on a daily bases, as people come in and out for their meals.

Zlomsowitch believes adults should be able to decide to come out and eat in a restaurant or stay home.

Zlomsowitch is making the choice to defy restrictions and remain open to support his employees.

