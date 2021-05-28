West Hazleton Police Chief charged with civil rights violation

Chief Brian Buglio is accused of threatening a private citizen with criminal charges over a critical Facebook post

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to a release from the Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler Middle District of Pennsylvania, West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio, 45, of Lattimer Mines has been charged with violating a citizen’s civil rights.

According to the criminal information, it is alleged that Buglio threatened a rivate citizen with criminal charges in an apparent retaliation for a Facebook post critical of Buglio and the West Hazleton Police Department.

“The case was investigated by the Scranton Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Public

Corruption Task Force, which consists of members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and federal agents from the FBI and Internal Revenue

Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case,” the release stated.

