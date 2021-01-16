West Hazleton former fire Chief Robert Ward laid to rest

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More than 100 firefighters from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania paid their last respects to Former West Hazleton Fire Chief Robert Ward.

He began his career in 1974 and retired 38 years later. Ward died on Saturday, January 9th at the age of 71.

The funeral service is currently being streamed live on the West Hazleton Fire Departments Facebook page, due to covid-19 precautions.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the service and Chief Robert Ward’s impact on the community on Eyewitness News newscast at 6 P.M.