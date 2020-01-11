Weekend Storm Will Have Us Feeling More Like Spring Than Winter

It’s not exactly a picture perfect weekend, but if there’s any positive takeaways for the warm weather lovers out there, it’s the fact that we’ll be WAY above average with our temperatures. Waking up on Saturday, most of us will already be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday highs will sit around 60. To put that in perspective, our average high for this time of year sits between 30-35 degrees, depending on your location.

Unfortunately, these toasty temperatures are being driven by a very strong area of low pressure that is slowly making its way eastward. That low is sending warm air from the south barreling toward Pennsylvania, hence, the temperature spike. The downside is that we’re looking at a few showers on Saturday, and some heavier rain early Sunday morning.

That “heavier rain” comes as the cold front associated with this low pressure system drags through the region. At this point, it looks like it’ll begin in Central Pennsylvania around 2 AM on Sunday, and end roughly around 8:30 AM.

Aside from the heavy rain, this storm is strong enough to potentially produce a few rumbles of thunder as the cold front rolls through. How about that? Thunder… in January… in Pennsylvania! Certainly not a common sight, or sound for that matter.

After the cold front, and resulting rain clears on Sunday morning, we’ll start to see some clearing. However, we’ll also be cooler, as cold air filters into the region after the front. Highs end up in the mid 40s. We’ll also be quite windy, however, with sustained wind speeds between 10-20 mph, so it’ll feel considerably colder than the given temperature at times.

We’ll continue to update you on this incoming storm as the weekend goes on. In the meantime, make sure you have the Eyewitness Weather App on your phone!