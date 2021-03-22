Week-long free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that starting Tuesday, March 23, through Saturday, March 27, free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available daily.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 143 Division Street, in Wilkes-Barre, 450 tests will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is required.

Registration will be completed on-site and patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.

According to a press release from the PA DOH, acting Secretary Alison Beam stated that the virus is still present in our communities and there is an ongoing a need for testing.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of all COVID-19 testing clinics if they feel they have been exposed to COVID-19. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still the best way to determine your exposure to and to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam

To be tested, patients must be age 3 or older.