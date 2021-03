KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames force a couple from their home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out just before 1 Wednesday morning on Maple Street in Kingston Township.

Crews on scene say the rear of the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt– a husband and wife were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.