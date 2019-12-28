Webcast 12/28/19

While the last weekend of 2019 begins on a high note, it's not all sunny and bright, unfortunately. High pressure is in control on Saturday. That'll lead to a nice mix of clouds and sun, as well as comfortable highs in the low and mid 40s (nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year). Wind speeds will stay light as well, making it an even nicer day to be outdoors.

Saturday night, we're in the low in mid 30s (higher elevations in the upper 20s). However, you might start to notice a few extra clouds creeping in throughout the night. At this point, high pressure begins to slide to the east, and low pressure is slowly-but-surely making its way toward the region.