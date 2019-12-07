Webcast 12/07/19

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — More than 2,000 people are expected at a ceremony Saturday to remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor 78 years ago and launched the U.S. into World War II. Organizers of the public event at the Hawaii naval base say attendees will include about a dozen survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s.

A moment of silence is scheduled for 7:55 a.m., the same minute the assault began. U.S. Air Force fighter jets flying overhead in missing man formation will break the quiet.