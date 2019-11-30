Webcast 11/30/19

KLINGERSTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- After indulging on leftovers and taking in all the Black Friday deals, many spent Friday night 'wining' down at a vineyard in Schuylkill County where the Lighting of the Vineyard was taking place.

For Sierra Musa and her mother, stopping at Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery on Black Friday is tradition.