Weather Split For The Weekend

While the last weekend of 2019 begins on a high note, it’s not all sunny and bright, unfortunately. High pressure is in control on Saturday. That’ll lead to a nice mix of sun and clouds, as well as comfortable highs in the low and mid 40s (nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year). Wind speeds will stay light as well, making it an even nicer day to be outdoors.

Saturday night, we’re in the low in mid 30s– not too shabby. However you might start to notice a few extra clouds creeping in throughout the night. At this point, high pressure begins to slide to the east, and low pressure is slowly-but-surely making its way toward the region.

This low pressure system is relatively strong, and will result in a good deal of precipitation. At this point, based on timing, temperatures, and a stronger flow of warm air out of the south, it looks like most, if not all of the precipitation that falls will be in the form of rain.

We’ll start with showers in the late afternoon/early evening on Sunday, and turn to periods of rain overnight. Monday morning begins with periods of rain, then precipitation tapers to showers early Monday afternoon.

After the rain stops, we’ll still see the clouds stick around for a while. We’ll also get windier, and colder as well, as we get a rush of cold air out of the northwest. That will likely also lead to some lake effect snow showers on Tuesday.

