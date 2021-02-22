LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COLTS bus routes are experiencing delays from snowy roads.
According to the COLTS public service Facebook, road conditions and accidents have caused significant delays on Route 315. This includes #26 Mohegan Sun/Wilkes-Barre VA and #43/45 Viewmont.
They say all other routes are experiencing slight delays due to road conditions.
Other adjustments include, #43 Viewmont/Bangor is not going into Bangor Heights; it is using Market Street only, and Pittston is not servicing Main Street or Spring Street due to road conditions.
- Weather causes significant delays on COLTS bus routes
- WATCH: Mt. Etna in Sicily erupts, experts say towns nearby not in danger
- Susquehanna County Commissioners to discuss PennDOT bridge tolls
- I-Team: NEPA’s Most Wanted and those who find them
- U.S. extends non-essential border travel restrictions through March 21