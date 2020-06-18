Wayne Memorial Hospital to allow visitors

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With Wayne County having moved into the ‘green’ phase of reopening, Wayne Memorial Hospital is now reopening its doors to visitors with extra precautions.

Due to COVID-19, the hospital had stopped permitting visitors to all wards. Now, “one healthy and designated visitor” is being allowed in most units. Visiting hours, which were previously 24/7 are now restricted to 9am to 6pm. Visitors must wear face masks and agree to limit their visitation to the patient’s room. Two people are now allowed to visit end-of-life patients and two parents or representatives can visit infant and pediatric units.

“Wayne Memorial recognizes the importance of visitors for our patients, particularly the most vulnerable ones,” said WMH CEO David Hoff in a press release, “but we believe we should walk before we run.” Hoff noted that the hospital’s COVID patient population decreased to zero for several weeks, and none of its healthcare workers contracted the disease on the job.

According to the press release, Wayne Memorial hospital has adapted new infection control procedures including screening of those who enter, social distancing when possible, and more sanitation. These protocols will continue to remain in place.

Some units, like the intensive care unit have more restricted visitation rules. Visitors to those units will only be allowed in special circumstances such as end-of-life situations. Same day surgery patients may have one designated person accompany them, they would need to remain in a waiting area during surgery and recovery periods.

The hospital’s skilled nursing facility in Waymart, Wayne Woodlands Manor, remains closed to visitors. For a complete list of visitation policies, click here.