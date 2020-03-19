Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Wolf Administration orders closure of non-life sustaining businesses

Wayne County restricts access to all county facilities

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Wayne County Commissioners announced Thursday that the courthouse and all county facilities will be restricted to employees and necessary visitors only in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be on a case-by-case only. Commissioners say this will be effective through April 3 at which time this policy will be reevaluated, but may be continued. 

A sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the doors of the courthouse, the Aging Building and the Park Street Complex to coordinate visitors conducting essential business.

“We believe this will allow for county services to be performed while also limiting public interaction with our employees and in our facilities,” said Brian Smith, chairman of the county commissioners. 

The board of commissioners say they will continue to develop extra mitigation efforts for all Wayne County government operations. All employees will continue working.

“While this means additional work via email, conference calls and the postal service, it is in the best interest for our public and staff,” noted Commissioner Joe Adams. “We expect the public will be understanding of these emergency measures in light of the international, national and statewide orders regarding containing the spread of the coronavirus.” 

County Commissioners will continue to meet while practicing social distancing. The majority of county departments will continue to operate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos