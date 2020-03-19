Wayne County restricts access to all county facilities

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Wayne County Commissioners announced Thursday that the courthouse and all county facilities will be restricted to employees and necessary visitors only in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be on a case-by-case only. Commissioners say this will be effective through April 3 at which time this policy will be reevaluated, but may be continued.

A sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the doors of the courthouse, the Aging Building and the Park Street Complex to coordinate visitors conducting essential business.

“We believe this will allow for county services to be performed while also limiting public interaction with our employees and in our facilities,” said Brian Smith, chairman of the county commissioners.

The board of commissioners say they will continue to develop extra mitigation efforts for all Wayne County government operations. All employees will continue working.

“While this means additional work via email, conference calls and the postal service, it is in the best interest for our public and staff,” noted Commissioner Joe Adams. “We expect the public will be understanding of these emergency measures in light of the international, national and statewide orders regarding containing the spread of the coronavirus.”

County Commissioners will continue to meet while practicing social distancing. The majority of county departments will continue to operate.