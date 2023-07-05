SOUTH CANAAN, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Neighbors thought fireworks were responsible for a loud blast in Wayne County on the Fourth of July, but it was a house that exploded, leaving the place a pile of rubble.

It happened on Cortez Road in South Canaan Township Tuesday evening. One neighbor, John Vanleuven, heard the blast and realized it wasn’t fireworks.

He told 28/22 News he saw his neighbor coming out of the home unharmed, then he and his son rescued a dog from the destruction.

“I heard and felt a pretty loud explosion, and I heard people yelling, so I just started running toward the direction, me and my son. When we got here, we saw Nancy coming out of the house,” said Vanleuven

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the explosion and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.