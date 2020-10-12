Watsontown man accused of sexual contact with minor

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Watsontown man is facing charges after authorities say he had sexual contact with a juvenile.

According to a release from Watsontown police, 46-year-old Larry Tickle Jr was with an underage female in August at a residence on South Main Street where he had sexual contact with the minor.

Tickle was taken into custody on Sunday, October 11th, and has been placed in the Northumberland County Jail. He faces charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

