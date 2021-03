DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break has flooded a section of road in Lackawanna County.

The break occurred around 3:30 Wednesday morning on the 1200 block of Wheeler Ave in Dunmore.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that a 16 inch water main is broken.

It is currently unknown how many residents and/or businesses are affected, or when the repairs will be completed.