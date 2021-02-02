Water main break floods road in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is flooding a road in a section of Scranton.

The break happened around 6:00 am on Tuesday by the corner of North Washington Ave and Electric Street.

The road has not yet been closed but Scranton police are monitoring the situation.

Pennsylvania American Water says they are currently working to identify the location of the break and have no estimated time for when it will be fixed.

The main is six-inches and 25 customers are being impacted by the break.