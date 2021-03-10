Water main break floods home in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Scranton.

The break was reported around 2:30 am when the Scranton Fire Department responded to a home with a flooded basement on Capouse Avenue.

Firefighters had to pump out the basement of the home.

The Scranton Fire Department tells Eyewitness News an eight-inch main is broken.

Portions of Penn and Capouse Avenue are closed while the water company is on the scene working to make repairs.

There has been no estimated time for repairs at this time.