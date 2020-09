WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): A water main break is to blame for a road closure in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.

Crews tell Eyewitness News the break happened on the 500 block of North River Street around 3:00am.

The road is buckled and shut-down between Kulp Street and Maple Street.

No word on when the road will reopen.