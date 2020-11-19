Water main break closes busy road in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break is causing road closures in downtown Scranton this morning.

The break happened on Mulberry Street around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Mulberry street is closed from Franklin Avenue to the North Scranton expressway outbound.

Cold temperatures are causing icy conditions in the area.

At least several businesses are without water.

Pennsylvania American water crews are on scene beginning repairs.

It’s unclear how long those repairs will take to complete.

