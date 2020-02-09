Water main break affects Wilkes-Barre residents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break in Wilkes-Barre is causing issues for local residents.

The break occurred around 7:00 AM Sunday on Scott Street and Gardner Ave and seems to be affecting a wide area around it, though the extent of the affected area does not seem to be known at this time.

A representative from PA American Water said that there is no current ETA for a fix on the break but crews are on scene and working on it.

Updated information will be sent to those affected as soon as it is available.