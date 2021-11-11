WATCH: Car catches fire in parking lot of Wilkes-Barre Township Sam’s Club

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fiery scene erupted in front of shoppers in the Sam’s Club parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to Eyewitness News by Keishla Muniz shows a car in front of the store fully engulfed in flames. A witness tells us no one was in the car at the time of the fire, which happened around 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Keishla Muniz

Firefighters can be seen arriving and quickly extinguishing the fire.

We are working to learn more about what started the blaze.

