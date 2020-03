PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Authorities closed down a part of Washington Avenue in Plymouth for a short time after a three car crash on Monday.



First responders were called to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Carver Street around 3pm. Several minor, non-life threatening injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.