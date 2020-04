HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Community leaders and state lawmakers say they are working with companies that operate warehouses and fulfillment centers to ensure the safety of workers.





Some companies have hundreds of employees working on a shift. Latino leaders say a large portion of their community are employed in these types of businesses, prompting them to be very proactive in the process.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the concerned workforce on Eyewitness News at 5 pm.