Voters left in the cold as polling places struggle to open

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Issues at the polls are leaving some voters out in the cold on Election Day.

At one polling location in Larksville, voters were in line before 7 a.m., but the doors did not open until 8:15. The reason for this, stated by a poll worker on scene, was that absentee ballots had to be counted before in-person voters could be allowed in.

Voters waiting in line told Eyewitness News that some people who were waiting had left because of work commitments and other issues, and that they might not be able to get back to the polls.

Other voters have called into Eyewitness News reporting similar incidents across the viewing area and Eyewitness News is working to confirm them.