Voter registration website restored after weekend outage

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of State has restored online voter services after a more than 24 hour outage stopped people from being able to access the website, officials announced Monday morning.

Issues with online voter services and election were first reported late on Saturday. Multiple commonwealth agencies were impacted by the outage. Officials say the issue was caused by equipment at a contacted data center managed by Unisys.

“The outage was due to an issue with the contractor’s equipment, and there is no evidence of malicious interference,” Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar said. “All data was backed up, as always.”

Voters can once again go online to votesPA.com to register to vote , apply for a mail ballot , or check their voter registration , among other services.

Some professional licensing services are still affected as well as online services for the Revenue and Human Services and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Commonwealth officials say they are working with Unisys to restore functions as soon as possible.